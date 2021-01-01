From fun and entertaining geocaching treasure company
Geocaching on St Patricks Day searching for the cache Tote Bag
Advertisement
This saint patricks day geocaching design is perfect for the cache hunters in your family. If you enjoy the hobby of geocaching and looking for fun caches this is the gift for you. It’s perfect for Christmas stocking stuffers and under the tree presents The leprechaun is using satellite for its GPS capability in order to search for the geocache at the bottom of the rainbow. Also on the graphic are shamrocks. This is your next lucky present for hunting caches outdoors, even micro caches and small cache 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.