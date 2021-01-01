Frisco Geo Graphic Print Dog Leash, Medium: 6-ft long, 3/4-in wide & Frisco Geo Graphic Print Dog Collar, Medium: 14 to 20-in neck, 3/4-in wide

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Each purchase comes with a Geo Graphic Print Frisco Patterned Polyester Dog Leash and a Geo Graphic Print Frisco Patterned Polyester Dog Collar. Durability and functionality merge with a retro-inspired design to create the Frisco Patterned Dog Leash. This fun leash is made from a high-quality, durable polyester webbing and is great for everyday walks with your furry friend. The easy-to-use bolt snap securely attaches to any collar or harness, and it’s nickel-coated for a sleek, polished look. Designed for everyday wear, this collar prepares your four-legged friend for adventures outdoors and provides comfort and security during your daily walks. To easily and securely attach your pup’s leash, simply clip it onto the D-ring, and you’re all set.