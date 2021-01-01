From fine jewelry
Genuine Morganite and Diamond 10K Rose Gold Ring, 9
Advertisement
A ring fit for a princess, this dazzling beauty showcases an oval genuine morganite that seemingly floats within a circle of diamonds. A diamond cluster on each side creates an effect of a three-stone ring, with additional diamonds that grace the top of the shank.Metal: 10K rose goldStones: 6x4mm oval genuine morganiteOther Stones: 1/6 ct. t.w. round diamondsSetting: Prong and buttercupCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedDiamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Gemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.