Genuine Leather Case for Tile Mate/Tile Pro/Tile Sport/Tile Style/Cube Pro Key Finder Phone Finder, Anti-Scratch Protective Skin Cover with.

Specially designed for Tile Mate (2020 & 2018 & 2016) / Tile Pro (2020 & 2018) / Tile Style / Tile Sport / Cube Pro Smart Tracker. Premium genuine leather exterior with delicate stitching and soft microfiber interior protect your delicate Tile from dust and scratch when clanging with keys, adding minimum weight and feel comfortable. Precise speaker cut-out wont diminish the Tile volume even in the pocket; Easy to locate button position and allows for effortless button press. Keychain ring closure keeps the case stay closed and avoid Tile sliding out accidentally. Bundle it with most things. gives your smart tracker classic look. (Note: Smart Tracker is not included.)