From nassifmd dermaceuticals
NassifMD Dermaceuticals Gentle Complexion Perfecting Exfoliating and Detoxification Treatment Pads 60ct
A Gentler version of our award-winning Detox Pads for those who may have a sensitivity to Salicylic Acid and other AHA/BHA blends. Formulated with a fruit acids, mineral salts and aloe vera with no added fragrance. Clinically proven to remove what your cleanser leaves behind! In a few easy swipes, deep clean, exfoliate, reduce pores, brighten, even skin tone, firm, smooth, reduce inflammation and protect against free radicals. Used as a daily beauty treatment by women and men. Our gentle formula will give your skin a fresh glow, reduce breakouts, diminish pore size and brighten over time., without the use of BHA's that may cause sensitivity. Key Ingredients & Benefits: Provides gentle daily exfoliation to help skin appear smoother, brighter, and more even while helping pores appear smaller and less noticeable. Removes residual dirt, makeup and impurities that can clog pores and make skin look older. Leaves skin hydrated and ready to accept other beauty treatments, not stripped or dry. ACB Fruit Mix, and blend of fruit acids, provides a gentle but effective exfoliation for those who may be sensitive to traditional BHA’s or AHA’s like Salicylic Acid. Same great benefits as original Detox Pads, now for those with more sensitive skin.