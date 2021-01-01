From alwyn home
Genoa Italian Made Olive Oil 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Straight from the land that brought us pizza, fine art and fashion, this Premium Hybrid Mattress is of the same Italian caliber! Experience the grandiose luxury of Tuscany from the comfort of your bedroom with finely crafted layers of olive oil-infused memory foam, and individually pocketed springs for plush comfort and supportive pressure-relief. We think you’ll wake up feeling just as rejuvenated from your well-deserved afternoon pisollino (our favorite time of day in Italian - Yup, naptime!) as you do after sleeping comfortably through the night. Our olive oil mattress is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified - that is, it’s crafted to conform to Europe’s leading standardized testing and is free of harmful substances. And like all our mattresses, it’s efficiently compressed, rolled and shipped conveniently to your door, and backed by our peace-of-mind 10 year warranty. Everything you need and more for a relaxing “buona sera”. Mattress Size: Full