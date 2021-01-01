From ebern designs
Geng Single Reversible Comforter
100% Hydro-Brushed Microfiber with Goose Down Alternative Polyfiber Fill REVERSIBLE COLORS: Perfect for any mood or décor, our reversible comforters feature our silk like - brushed microfiber in two different colors. Simply flip the comforter over to change the look of your bed. Designed to perform flawlessly in the bedroom, college dorm room, children’s room, RV, cabin and vacation homes. Available in blue, grey, black and our huge variety of colors. MASTERFUL CONSTRUCTION: Experience the latest in bedding technology with our unique Hydro-Brush process for exceptional softness and long lasting durability. Crafted with care, our comforters are both fade and wrinkle resistant, and feature box stitching to contain the fill and prevent shifting or bunching. BREATHE EASILY: Our fluffy, down alternative comforter is everything you need for a peaceful night’s sleep, using hypoallergenic materials it’s perfect for those with allergies or asthma. Our comforters are designed with breathability in mind to provide plush comfort in the spring, summer, fall and winter.EASY CARE: Machine washable on gentle cycle with cold water, air dry or tumble on low. Size: Twin/Twin XL Comforter, Color: Black/Red