ELLIATT Genevieve Dress in White. - size S (also in XS) ELLIATT Genevieve Dress in White. - size S (also in XS) Self: 100% polyLining: 92% poly 8% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Removable waist tie fastening. Structured ruffle hem. ELLI-WD365. EB1052110. ELLIATT, doing business casual with a flare of modern playfulness. Putting on that fresh outfit gets the day started out right, bringing a smile to faces everywhere. Do not forget to brighten your day by styling with ELLIAT.