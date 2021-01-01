From madison park
Madison Park Geneva Dining Collection Counter Height Upholstered Bar Stool, One Size , Beige
The Madison Park Geneva counter stool provides a charming farmhouse update to your dining decor. This counter stool is upholstered in a cream tweed fabric and features a low back, for a warm and welcoming look. The iron colored metal legs provide a sturdy base and bold contrast to the upholstery, to create a chic transitional allure. Incorporate this counter stool into your dining area or kitchen to give your space a refined touch.Seat dimension: 18"WSeat cushion thickness: 4.75"Arms size: 18"W x 25.25"HLeg upper: Dia 0.87"Leg bottom: dia 0.87"Leg height:22"Footrest to floor height: 8.25"Back rest size: 20"W x 11"HIncluded: 1 Stool(s)Features: Quick Ship, UpholsteredJoinery: Nailed, ScrewedDining Height: Counter HeightMaximum Weight Limit: 300 LbsSeat Depth: 16 InSeat Height: 26 InStool Measurements: 37 Height/Inches, 21.5 Width/Inches, 21.25 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 21 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 60% Wood, 40% MetalFabric Description: TweedMetal Finish: BlackCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: IndustrialCountry of Origin: Imported