Madison Park Brown Geneva 6-Piece Quilted Coverlet Set

Madison Park Geneva 6-Piece Quilted Coverlet Set. The quilting on this coverlet set helps make this motif stand out from the top of the bed while three decorative pillows use embroidery and fabric manipulation to add dimension to this collection. Full/Queen Coverlet Set Includes: 1 Coverlet: 90" x 90" 2 Standard Shams: 20" x 26" + 0.5" flange 3 Decorative Pillows: 18" x 18" / 16" x 16" / 12" x 18" King/California King Set Includes: 1 Coverlet: 104" x 94" 2 King Shams: 20" x 36" + 0.5" flange 3 Decorative Pillows: 18" x 18" / 16" x 16" / 12" x 18"