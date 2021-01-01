From weber
Weber Genesis II E-410 4-Burner Natural Gas Grill in Black with Built-In Thermometer
Advertisement
Grill a burger for everyone at the party. A large grilling area, high performance grilling system, and convenient side tables for prep, are all you need to easily execute a lot of food, or a family meal any night of the week. Its equipped with premium features such as porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that are easy to clean and durable. The open-cart design provides convenient access of grilling tools so that everything you need is within arms reach. The Tuck-Away warming rack keeps food warm and folds for easy storage. And rest assured that every part of the grill is backed by a 10-year warranty. Color: Black.