From fossil
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch (Model: FTW4061V) + Fossil Unisex 22mm Leather/Silicone Interchangeable Watch Band Strap, Color: Black (Model: S221296)
Advertisement
Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100+ chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps. Always-On display now brighter with more colors and higher pixel count. Thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, contactless payments, music, social, news, stop watches and more. Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. Go from traditional leather to stainless steel and then sporty silicone. The possibilities are almost limitless. Whatever your day holds, you can personalize your watch to be the perfect accessory and keep your look fresh and up to date. Genuine black leather watch band with silicnoe backing and stainless steel buckle; Closure: single prong strap buckle