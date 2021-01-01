Gems by Michael Valitutti Gems by Michael Sterling Silver Exotic Blue Aquamarine Cluster Ring - Silver - Size 11

Gems by Michael Sterling Silver Exotic Blue Aquamarine Cluster Ring Tanzanian aquamarines in a rare blue color make this beautifully-detailed cluster ring even more desirable. The exquisite gemstone color and ornate goldtone scrollwork create the kind of signature piece that will set you apart from the crowd. By Michael Valitutti. Approx. 5/8"L x 13/16"W x 1/4"H; shank 3/16"W Stamped .925 with palladium alloy; 18K goldtone accents; rhodium and black rhodium plating Sterling silver ring has marquise-shaped cluster of prong-set, exotic blue aquamarine stones at center Goldtone scroll-shaped embellishments on gallery and openwork sides Finished undergallery Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Total Carat Weight: 1.03ct Blue Aquamarine - Oval, round, marquise; mined in Tanzania