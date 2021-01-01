From gems by michael valitutti
Gems by Michael Valitutti Gems by Michael Multicolor Tourmaline and White Zircon Bracelet - Size Medium
Gems by Michael Multicolor Tourmaline and White Zircon Bracelet A rainbow of natural tourmaline stones interspersed with sparkling white zircon, together create a beautiful sterling silver bracelet that will compliment most any outfit. From Michael Valitutti. Small approx. 6-1/2"L x 3/16"W; Medium approx. 7-1/4"L x 3/16"W; Large approx. 8"L x 3/16"W Stamped .925 with palladium alloy; rhodium, black rhodium plating; 18K goldtone accents Box closure with double safety catches Sterling silver bracelet has rectangular stations each with different-colored, oval tourmaline stones Round, white zircon stone stations alternate with rectangular stations Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty Stone Information Small - Total Carat Weight: 6.5ct Multicolor Tourmaline - Oval; 4.5ct; mined in Congo White Zircon - Round; 2ct Medium - Total Carat Weight: 7.15ct Multicolor Tourmaline - Oval; 4.75ct; mined in Congo White Zircon - Round; 2.4ct Large - Total Carat Weight: 8.05ct Multicolor Tourmaline - Oval; 5.25ct White Zircon - Round; 2.8ct