Gemmy Prisma Floor Lamp by Slamp - Color: Clear (GEM04PST0000LE___)

Advertisement
The Gemmy Prisma Floor Lamp combines bold geometric shapes with vibrant colors to create a modern lighting fixture that adds a playful vivacity to a variety of modern interiors. Supported by a steel base with a white finish, the shade of this modern floor lamp is made from Slamp's patented material Lentiflex and boasts a unique gem-like shape. When illuminated, the light enhances the colored reflections of the Lentiflex shade creating a unique kaleidoscopic effect that enhances the lively personality of this decorative light. Ideal for providing diffused, ambient lighting in bedroom and living room spaces.Lentiflex: Polycarbonate material made using a particular manufacturing technique that makes the surface â€œmultifacetedâ€, as if it were formed form many little prisms. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Color: Clear.