Gemma Wall Sconce by Robert Abbey - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (S373)

Scattering through an opulent rock crystal diffuser, light from the Gemma Wall Sconce by Robert Abbey shifts before the eyes with deep texture and finesse. Cool edges and an elegant reflected quality sharpen up the face of its tapered, faceted metal backplate. Framed by bold metal hardware, a rock crystal diffuser brings a touch of artistic flair in an organic design of opaque and translucent values. A single lamp behind pushes out a soft ambient glow through the sides, while painting the crystal plan in a warm-hued glaze. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel with Rock Crystal Accent