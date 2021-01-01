The Picket House Furnishings Gemma Nightstand is a quick and simple way to update any room! This table can be used as a nightstand or as an accent table in your living room. You can even keep your devices charged while you binge watch your favorite show or while you sleep. Thanks to the multiple color options, youre sure to find a color that goes great in your home! The table is made of metal and features an open shelf space as well as a cabinet to store away your belongings. Picket House Furnishings Gemma Blue Nightstand | CEB200NSE