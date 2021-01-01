From limari home

Limari Home Gemma Collection Modern Style Leatherette Upholstered Living Room Tufted Loveseat with Chrome Legs, Off-White

$499.51
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Upholstery Material: Faux leather Multiple cushion seat Tufted back Seating capacity: 2.0

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com