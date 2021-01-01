Gemini Twin Moonstone & Diamond Constellation Signet Ring In Sterling Silver - 6 - Also in: 5.5, 5, 9.5, 7.5, 10, 8.5, 7, 9, 8, 6.5

Channel your natural curiosity and raw intelligence when you rock our Gemini Twin Constellation Signet Ring. Born between May 21st and June 20th, Gemini are playful and intellectually curious. One of their lucky birthstones is Moonstone. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this signet ring features a single moonstone gemstone (0.01 Carats) along with 0.03 carats of genuine, natural diamonds in collet prong and bezel settings. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Cosmic\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.