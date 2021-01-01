From hammerton studio
Gem Tempo LED Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Metallics - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (IDB0039-18-RB-C-L1)
Designed with the idea of adding jewelry to the home, the Gem Tempo LED Wall Sconce from Hammerton Studio delivers great visual intrigue with its multi-faceted form of ambient light. To accentuate the complexity in detail and shape of the gem-like shade, the design calls for minimalist mounting hardware. The pure geometry and sleek surface of the metal backplate, arm, and stem produce an eye-catching juxtaposition with the artful gem. The shade is hand blown with glass and cast into a depth-filled form with edges and textural elements. When turned on, light shining through the glass lifts its one-of-a-kind features with clean highlights. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Metallics. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze