Gem Square LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Glossy - (CHB0039-09-BS-A-C01-L3)

Artisans at Hammerton Studio manipulate and shape glass to create gem-like forms touched with light in the radiant design of the Gem Square LED Multi-Light Pendant Light. The organic facets of its blown glass form delight as the unique texture brought forth by the glass blowing process shine through. A series of sleek metal lamp holders support the shades with a contrasting industrial quality. The perfect shape of its square canopy illustrated the artistic edges of the glass. Turning the piece on produces a multi-dimensional glow shimmering with detail. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Silver. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver