Gem Radial Ring Two-Tier LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Brass - Finish: Glossy - (CHB0039-2T-GB-S-CA1-L3)

The Gem Radial Ring Two-Tier LED Chandelier from Hammerton Studio brings a sparkling display of opulent wonder to modern homes. The piece is elegantly composed of two tiers of shining metal bands, each hanging from a set of thin wires. Each ring is adorned with unique, handblown glass shades that resemble sparkling gems when lit. Integrated, energy-efficient LED modules rest within each shade, emitting a bright, pleasing glow that spreads evenly into the space. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: Brass. Finish: Gilded Brass