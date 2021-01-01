Gem Modern Branch LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (PLB0039-BB-FB-C-001-L1)

The Gem Modern Branch LED Chandelier from Hammerton Studio is a clean, modern piece that brings a unique, crisp display to homes. A disc-shaped ceiling mount presents a thin, branching structure with several arms that split off, each upholding a handblown glass gem with an integrated, energy-efficient LED module. The LEDs replace traditional lamps, elevating the craftsmanship and allure of the piece. They emit a warm, even layer of light, enchanting the space with ease. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Organic. Color: Bronze. Finish: Flat Bronze