Gem LED Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Amber - Finish: Nickel - (IDB0039-11-SN-A-L3)

The dazzling Gem LED Wall Sconce from Hammerton Studio showcases subtle angles and variations within the glass thickness, which creates a magical dance of lighting and color. This stunning wall sconce is handcrafted by skilled artisan's right here in America from blown glass. Each Gem is set on a beautiful hand polished base of finished steel. With alternate mounting options of up or down this wall sconce is ideal for any modern decor. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Amber. Finish: Satin Nickel