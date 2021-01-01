Gem Indoor Belvedere LED Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Amber - Finish: Glossy - (IDB0039-08-GM-A-L1)

The Gem Indoor Belvedere LED Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio is a meticulously crafted piece featuring a bold and sparkly gem that is illuminated with a modern light source. Like jewelry for the home, the hand blown glass features many different facets, and is shaped in a somewhat organic way to make it look realistic. To balance out the large glass shade a hand polished metal stem is paired with it, which provides visual balance as well as a contrast of materials. When lit, a beautiful highlight effect on the glass is produced, as well as a gently lit atmosphere that is illuminated with energy efficient lighting. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Amber. Finish: Gunmetal