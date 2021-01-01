Gem Bezel LED Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Nickel - (PLB0039-0C-SN-S-CA1-L1)

The Gem Bezel LED Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio embodies beauty and grace with its stunning design. Inspired by â€œjewelry for your homeâ€, these sparkling LED gems are sure to be the focal point to any decor. When illuminated the gems shines light up and down providing an ample amount of light perfect for living and dining rooms, kitchens, as well as hospitality spaces. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Linear. Color: Grey. Finish: Satin Nickel