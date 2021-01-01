Hammerton Studio Gem Bezel LED Linear Chandelier - Color: Clear - Size: 6 Lights

A showstopper of blown glass. The Gem Bezel LED Linear Suspension from Hammerton Studio marks a path with light-filled forms inspired by semi-precious stones. The piece creates a zen-like quality over dining tables through a minimalist rectangular housing made in sharp metal. A rocky formation of blown glass develops atop the housing, creating multi-faceted figures that stand out from the architecture of any room. A soft beam of light accentuates the organic contours of the forms with subtle yet defining highlights. Shape: Linear. Color: Clear. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze