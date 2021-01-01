Gem 2 LED Wall Sconce by Ridgely Studio - Color: White - Finish: Black - (GEM2-WS-MB)

The Gem 2 LED Wall Sconce by Ridgely Studio is inspired by the ancient mathematical tool, the abacus. Designed by the son of an architect, Zac Ridgely created a piece that is at once minimal and thought-provoking. Blending the sculptural element of diamond-shaped hand-blown opal glass with slender steel, the designers architectural roots are apparent. Mimicking the shape of counting beads, its LED lamping emits a soft glow that complements its striking form. Ridgely Studio Works, a lighting company based in Toronto, was founded by Zac Ridgely in 2000 out of a passion for art and lighting. Their creations are creative and sculptural, incorporating unique and innovative design elements. With selections like the dramatic, shimmering Halo Criss Cross LED Chandelier and the geometric, adjustable Bar Wall Sconce, their lights are elegant, functional and artistic. Shape: Linear. Color: White. Finish: Matte Black