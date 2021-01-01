Gem 2 LED Vertical Mini Pendant Light by Ridgely Studio - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (GEM2-VRT-MD-BBR)

The Gem 2 LED Vertical Mini Pendant Light by Ridgely Studios effortlessly blends structural elements with minimal design for a statement-worthy art piece. Designed by Toronto-based Zac Ridgely, its inspiration came from an ancient mathematical tool called the abacus, which involves a wooden frame and a series of diamond-shaped beads strung across a wire. In this case, Ridgely evoked that image with the glowing hand-blown opal glass diffusers that appear to hang on a slender cold-rolled steel bar. When illuminated, the glass beads emit a warm light that is as entrancing as the fixtures form. Ridgely Studio Works, a lighting company based in Toronto, was founded by Zac Ridgely in 2000 out of a passion for art and lighting. Their creations are creative and sculptural, incorporating unique and innovative design elements. With selections like the dramatic, shimmering Halo Criss Cross LED Chandelier and the geometric, adjustable Bar Wall Sconce, their lights are elegant, functional and artistic. Shape: Diamond. Color: Brass. Finish: Satin Brass