Gem 1 LED Vertical Pendant Light by Ridgely Studio - Color: White - Finish: Satin Nickel - (GEM1-VRT-LG-SNI)

The Gem 1 LED Vertical Pendant Light by Ridgely Studios was created by Toronto-based designer, Zac Ridgely. The son of an architect, his love for structural art and light is evident in this fixture. Its diamond-shaped hand-blown opal glass diffuser is inspired by the ancient abacus, a mathematical counting tool comprised of beads on a wire. Ridgely evokes the look of this tool while creating a fixture that offers elegance and style with the use of a minimal, cold-rolled steel bar and thin wire suspension. Ridgely Studio Works, a lighting company based in Toronto, was founded by Zac Ridgely in 2000 out of a passion for art and lighting. Their creations are creative and sculptural, incorporating unique and innovative design elements. With selections like the dramatic, shimmering Halo Criss Cross LED Chandelier and the geometric, adjustable Bar Wall Sconce, their lights are elegant, functional and artistic. Shape: Diamond. Color: White. Finish: Satin Nickel