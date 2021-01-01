From best price mattress
Best Price Mattress 7" Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Best Price Mattress Original Mattress In-a-BoxThe original online mattress that comes in a box right to your door. Enjoy a superior quality mattress and service at a fraction of the cost. The Best Price Mattress Promise: Making a better nights’ sleep more affordable so everyone can get the sleep quality they deserve.WHY GEL-INFUSED MEMORY FOAM?Best Price Mattress Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress is one of our latest innovations to provide an ideal sleep climate in addition to the responsive pressure-relief benefit of memory foam. As you lie down, the top gel-infused memory foam layer begins to conform to your body shape, redistributing your weight evenly by relieving pressure points where needed while gel beads work to mediate trapped body heat. Gel-infused memory foam is the perfect solution for anyone looking for a balanced comfort of cooling gel and body-contouring memory foam!FOAM LAYERSEach layer works its part to provide Best Price Mattress’ signature comfort that’s simply unbeatable, especially at our prices.TOP: 1” of gel-infused memory foam helps mediate trapped body heat while responding to body shape for balanced comfortMIDDLE: 2” of ventilated comfort foam optimizes air flowBASE: 4” of high density comfort foam provides ultimate supportSMARTLY COMPRESSED AND SHIPPEDPowered by our relentless innovation in compression technology, we are able to efficiently compress our mattress and ship it out in a box right to your door.CertiPUR-US CertifiedAll Best Price Mattress memory foam mattresses are certified by CertiPUR-US, which means our memory foams have been tested in an independent laboratory to meet specific criteria for physical performance, indoor emissions and environmental stewardship.