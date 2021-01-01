SensorPEDIC White Gel Core Gel-Infused Memory Foam Clusters and Gel Fiber Jumbo Bed Pillow

Sensorpedic Gel Core Gel-Infused Memory Foam Clusters And Gel Fiber Jumbo Bed Pillow. Enjoy the best of plush fiber and supportive memory foam with the SensorPEDIC Gel Core Gel-Infused Memory Foam Clusters and Gel Fiber Bed Pillow, featuring a 300 thread count cover made of 100% cotton for a luxurious layer of softness. Hypoallergenic gel fiber surrounds cool, gel-infused memory foam clusters to provide multiple layers of comfort. The gusseted sidewall cradles the head while aligning the spine to a more natural sleep position for more comfortable night's sleep, making it ideal for all sleep positions and styles.