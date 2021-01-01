From fleur de lis living
Geir Floral Handmade Plum/Ivory Area Rug
Adorn your home with this bewitching ivory fleur-de-lis Geir Floral Handmade Plum/Ivory Area Rug, which will turn your floor into art. It's a beguiling piece, which will certainly spruce up the ambiance of your home and get rid of monotony. This rug is a hard-wearing piece machine-woven in China of 100% heat-set polypropylene and hand-carved with specific attention to detail. It's part of the Thin-co collection and its beautiful blend of yesterday and today will give an appealing modern feel to the look and feel of your home. As for measurements, they are 1" for height, 27" for width, and 39" for depth. To care for it, vacuum it regularly and spot clean any stains. Its also recommended that you have it professionally cleaned occasionally. If you want a beautiful and useful rug that can fit in well with any interior, this is the one for you. Rug Size: Rectangle 1'8" x 2'6"