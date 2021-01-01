Eddie Bauer Geese Meadow 4-Piece White Graphic Flannel Full Sheet Set

Advertisement
Slumber in comfort all night long between the sheets of an Eddie Bauer cotton flannel sheet set. Available in a range of charming patterns and colors, there is a set that matches and enhances any bedroom décor. The approved process for finishing our quality flannel sheets is an 8-leveled brushing standard. The cotton yarns are woven, then brushed 3 times on the face and once on the back, the fabric is then colored and or printed and finished with 3 additional brush treatments on the face and 1 on the back. This process ensures a comfortable, very soft and cozy finish. Sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (one for twin sizes). Sets contain a fully elasticized fitted sheet to prevent slipping from your mattress and ensure a perfect fit. The perfect complement to your favorite Eddie Bauer bedding. Sheets are preshrunk and machine washable for easy care. Color: White.