From awesome gifts for geemom
Geemom Freaking Awesome Best Geemom Ever I Love My Geemom Tote Bag
Advertisement
Geemom Freaking Awesome Best Ever I Love Geemom cute design for women. Perfect for the Geemom who is effing awesome! Freaking Awesome Geemom makes a great Geemom gift idea for the proud Geemom for Mother's Day, Grandparents Day, birthday, Christmas, or just because you want to make the best Geemom ever smile. Get yours now! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.