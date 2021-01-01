From samsung
Samsung Gear S3 Classic Black Smart Watch, One Size
Features: Heart Rate Monitor, Adjustable, Rechargeable Battery, Date Function, Smartphone Compatible, Backlight Display, Bluetooth Compatible, Caller Id, Multi-Function, Pedometer, Alarm, Water Resistant, Gps, Sends Texts, Receives Texts, Receives Calls, Sends CallsMetal Color: Silver ToneBand Content: LeatherBand Color: BlackBand Width: 22mmWatch Movement: Smart WatchNumber of Batteries: 1Watch Band Length: 8 InchCase Width: 46mmCase Thickness: 12.9mmBattery Type: RechargeableJewelry Closure: BucklePower Source: Battery (included)Included: 2 Wristband(s)Tech Compatibility: Apple IOS, AndroidTracking Capability: Calories Burned, Speed, Steps, Distance, Sleep Quality, Floors Climbed, Heart RateCare: Wipe with Dry ClothCountry of Origin: ImportedModel No: SM-R770NZSAXAR