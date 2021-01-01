From royal deluxe
Gear S2 Wi-Fi Smartwatch - Dark Gray (Renewed)
Gears touch screen works improperly or lags/Your Gears touch screen responds slowly- Unclean hands Make sure that you are only using clean, dry hands while operating the device. The use of objects, wet hands, or dirty hands may result in malfunction. Software out-of-date - If the software on the Gear is out of date, it may malfunction or work slowly. Restart the Gear and check that its software is fully updated. Bad protective cover A protective cover for the screen may also cause malfunction. Try removing the cover and testing the gear's functionality For battery draining issues - Change the power settings. You can improve battery life by adjusting the power settings on your device. Verify that your charger is working. Close background applications. Verify that your Gear S is running the most recent software. .Perform a soft reset 1.2-inch 302dpi Display. Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n/e (2.4GHz) - Bluetooth: v4.1.Dual core 1.0 GHz Processor. 4GB Internal Memory - Tizen