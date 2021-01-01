From pathfinder
Pathfinder Gear 26 Inch Rolling Drop Bottom Duffel, Olive, One Size
Oversized main compartment with top access and zippered panel separates the lower drop bottom compartment. Bottom expansion zipper allows for 20% more packing capacity. Heavy duty one touch push-button handle with ergonomic comfort grip. Twin hauling handles and top neoprene handle for easy lifting. Oversized corner mounted wheels offer maximum durability over all terrain. Gusset front pocket with 2 separate sections and tie down straps in the bottom compartment. Rugged oversized self-repairing coil zippers with T bar pulls for easy use in any element.