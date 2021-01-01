Schonbek GE4701N-H Genzano Single Light 20" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Heritage Crystals Roman Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Schonbek GE4701N-H Genzano Single Light 20" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Heritage Crystals FeaturesConstructed from cast brassHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polished(1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulb requiredMade in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Roman Silver