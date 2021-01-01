Gazaway Rock Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set

This unique Felker rock rubberwood solid wood dining set. Anyone can perfectly fit around this unique dining table set. This slick finished top with hardwood is both attractive and gorgeous as well as supplying a sense of strength. The kitchen space chairs provide an extraordinary and stylish feature to any kitchen area due to the floral-inspired slatted back kitchen chairs design. Finished to bring in the glow of the pleasant colored mahogany and the gentle contours that cast subtle while highly efficient shadows, this valuable kitchen table set will certainly present a distinctive dining experience that feels classy and relaxing. Pieces Included: 3 Pieces: 1 Table, 2 Chairs