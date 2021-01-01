From calvin klein
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
Advertisement
The Gayle pumps are a must-have staple for your wardrobe this season with an easy slip-on design, a pointed toe, and stiletto heel. Available in a variety of upper materials. Please note: upper material will be listed in color name. Pointed-toe silhouette. Breathable synthetic lining. Lightly padded footbed provides added comfort. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1 4 in Weight: 7.6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.