Washington Gay Pride Gay Pride Flag - Washington State Map - Rainbow Stripes Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Design features a map of the state of Washington with the gay pride flag rainbow stripes as the background, with a white outline. The design is distressed for retro style. Perfect outfit for marching in gay pride parades or for an ally to show support for their family and friends who aren't straight. Get this as a coming out gift for your kid who is gay AF 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only