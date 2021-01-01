From gay cloths gift proud lgbt-q pride ally

Gay Cloths Gift Proud LGBT-Q Pride Ally Gay Mom Rainbow Pride Flag Proud LGBT-Q Ally Mama Mother Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Support equality and human rights by getting this gay mom apparel! This awesome design is perfect for your gay mom, mommy, mama, momma, wife, aunt or grandma It's a unique way to come out and be proud! Be a proud gay, fight for civil rights and social justice by getting this gay mom apparel! It's a great way to make a statement and show your love for the LGBT-Q community. It's a nice gift ally women for pride month or mother's day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com