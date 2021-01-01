Gay & Lesbian Exist Alien LGBTQIA Pride Flag Gifts Gay & Lesbian Exist LGBTQ Alien Pride Flag Space Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny & empowering LGBTQIA gay & lesbian rights design is the perfect gift to flaunt your queer alien side to the world one weird extraterrestrial fashion statement at a time. Celebrating the beauty of sexual diversity, this gay pride design is fierce Featuring the rainbow colors of the LGBT flag & a kawaii alien head surrounded by stars this pastel goth soft grunge ufo design captures the self love vaporwave aesthetic everyone should feel about their own outer space lifestyle. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only