Gauna 3-Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier

Illuminate your entire space with this eye catching chandelier. Maximize your ceiling space to add depth and dimensions in your home.This iron chandelier can accentuate rustic, vintage, and industrial living spaces. Requires 3 Candelabra bulbs, not included. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Chain is 59.25 in. long. A loop hardware at the top section allows for easy hanging via a nail or screw. Suitable for indoor use. Some assembly required. This chandelier features a tapered mesh shade made of metal. Comes with an on/off switch. Vintage inspired.