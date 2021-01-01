Gatlinburg Tennessee Vintage Bear TN Distressed 80s Sunset Premium T-Shirt

This cool 80s bear silhouette on a worn looking distressed vintage sunset will make anyone who has visited Gatlinburg, Tennessee smile. It is perfect for those who love hiking, hunting, camping, biking, and fishing in forests or mountains. Gatlinburg Tennessee Vintage Bear TN Distressed 80s Sunset design is a great gift for anyone who loves visiting the Appalachian mountains. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.