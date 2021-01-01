Energy star certified nine-light, two-tier chandelier from Gather possesses a smart simplicity to complement today's home. Antique bronze metal arms descend downwards and curve sharply to prop white etched glass shades. Etched glass add distinction and provide pleasing illumination to your room. Coordinating fixtures from this collection let you decorate an entire home with confidence and style. 10 Ft. of 9 Gauge chain is supplied for ceiling chain mount. Progress Lighting Gather 9-Light Antique Bronze Transitional Chandelier | P4627-20EBWB