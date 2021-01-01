From gastroparesis awareness apparel & gifts

Gastroparesis Warrior Gastroparesis Awareness Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Click on brand for more family matching designs. August is Gastroparesis Awareness Month. Wear Green for Gastroparesis Awareness Day. Support every person in their fight against Stomach Paralysis . Proud Gastroparesis Warrior. Show your love to Gastroparesis Warriors. Perfect for a Gastroparesis Survivor, Gastroparesis Fighter & Gastroparesis Warrior. Wear Green Ribbon proudly for support of those with Gastroparesis Disease. Outfit for Gastroparesis Awareness. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com