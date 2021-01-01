From oakley
Oakley GasCan(r)
Keep your look clean with the Oakley GasCan shades! Lightweight O MATTER frame material offers premium comfort. High Definition Optics combines patented optics and Plutonite lens material that provides 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light. Peripheral vision is maximized by XYZ Optics â an innovation that maintains visual clarity at all angles of view. Two lenses are cut from the curve of a single lens shield, then mounted in the frame to maintain the original, continuous contour. Oakley logo details at outer temples. Impact protection meets ANSI Z87.1 standards, and Three-Point Fit retains the lenses in precise optical alignment. Soft case included. WARNING Measurements: Eye Size: 59 mm Bridge: 15 mm Temple Size: 114 mm Weight: 1.2 oz