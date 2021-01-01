From highland dunes
Gartman Blue Reversible Comforter Set
Presenting the ultimate underwater fantasy that will take your room escape on a coastal adventure. The Gartman 3 Piece Reversible Super Soft Microfiber Comforter Set is durable and lightweight which makes it perfect for any season. Featuring an array of large colorful fish on a light blue background with a simple mini fish pattern on the reverse. Whether at home or your favorite getaway spot, this comforter set will make the perfect addition to your bed scape. And since this antimicrobial set is constructed out of easy-care microfiber it is machine washable, which makes caring for it a snap! We love microfiber for its antimicrobial, hygienic, easy-to-care-for properties. Wash cold, gentle cycle in industrial washer with no center agitator. Air dry, line dry. Do not dry on heat. May air fluff in dryer, but no heat. Drying with heat will cause our down-like fill to break down, do not use heat. Set includes Comforter and Sham(s). Twin Comforter Set: 68”x86” Comforter + (1) 20”x26” Sham. Queen Comforter Set: 88”x92” Comforter + (2) 20”x26” Shams. King Comforter Set: 106”x92” Comforter + (2) 20” x 36” Shams. Size: Twin Comforter + 1 Standard Sham